Global Ayyappa meet: Rajeev Chandrasekhar hits out at CM Pinarayi, questions invite to Stalin

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, reiterating that the CM should not attend the upcoming global meet of Ayyappa devotees unless he apologises to the faithful.

Reacting to the CM’s remark that he “knows nothing about Kerala”, Chandrasekhar said, “I have never claimed to be a political scholar. But I am a hard-working person with common sense, some intelligence, and faith. I have climbed the 18 steps of Sabarimala 18 times and know something about it.”

He accused the government of politicising the event, questioning why Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin was invited. “When did Stalin become an Ayyappa devotee? Pinarayi himself is an atheist. If it is not political, the Devaswom Board president should organise it, not the government,” he said.

Chandrasekhar alleged that the LDF government has neglected Sabarimala despite repeated demands from devotees. “Not even a new toilet has been built in 10 years. Central projects are wasted, and cases against Ayyappa devotees remain, while those related to anti-CAA protests were withdrawn,” he charged.

The BJP leader also accused the government of pushing Kerala into a debt of Rs 5.5 lakh crore, creating the ‘highest unemployment’ and inflation in the country.

He rejected the CM’s charge that BJP uses intimidation in politics. “It is the CPM that survives on threats and fear. The CM, Stalin and DMK openly speak against Ayyappa devotees-then why are they participating in the devotees’ meeting?” he asked.