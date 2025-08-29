Landslips completely shut Wayanad Ghat Road

KALPETTA: Heavy rain on Thursday triggered multiple landslips near the ninth bend at Churam View Point on the Thamarassery Ghat Road, forcing a complete shutdown of the busy mountain pass. Police sealed the entry points at Adivaram in Kozhikode and Lakkidi in Wayanad, diverting vehicles through Kuttiadi Pass, while travellers from Malappuram were advised to take the Nadukani route.

District Collectors of Kozhikode and Wayanad announced that only emergency services — including ambulances, fuel, milk supply, and media vehicles — would be allowed passage. Kozhikode Collector Snehil Kumar Singh said debris clearance was under way with the support of police, fire and rescue services, and revenue officials led by Thamarassery tahsildar C Subair.

Revenue Minister K Rajan held a virtual review with Kozhikode and Wayanad collectors of the situation and directed that heavy vehicles remain barred from the pass until the area is declared safe. “Movement of large vehicles will not be allowed through the pass until further instructions.

Small vehicles may be allowed after the rain subsides, provided the area is stable. The landslip origin point is at a height of 80 feet. It is a serious situation. Geology experts must examine the landslip origin point to check for further cracks,” he said. The Kozhikode Collector has been asked to inspect the site on Friday.