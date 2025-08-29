Onam brings pain, but grieving mother continues fight for justice

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There is no pookalam outside the small, government-allotted house at Nedumgad near Karamana. While the rest of the state gears up to celebrate Onam, Padmavathi Amma lives in silence.

For it was during Onam in September 2005 that Udayakumar, her only son was taken into police custody. He never returned. For the past 20 years, the festival has brought with it renewed grief for the septuagenarian.

This Onam, her pain and sadness have intensified, as the Kerala High Court on Friday acquitted all police officials accused in Udayakumar’s custodial death, reversing a 2018 CBI court verdict that had sentenced two officers to death and three others to three years in jail. For a mother, who spent nearly two decades walking in and out of courtrooms, it feels as though justice has been stolen again.

“I cannot forget that night,” Padmavathi says softly, her eyes moist. “My son was only 26. He was a scrap dealer. He usually came home by evening, but that day he didn’t. I waited and waited, hoping to hear the sound of his cycle at the gate. All the time I was waiting, he was being tortured inside a police station.”

Earlier that day, police had picked Udayakumar up from a park on the suspicion of theft after finding Rs 4,000 on his person. He was allegedly tortured in custody and breathed his last at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital that night.