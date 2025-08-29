Vehicular movement banned in hilly stretches of NH66 as monsoon wreaks havoc in Kasargod

KASARGOD: The District Disaster Management Authority banned vehicular movment in the ghat sections of National Highway 66 in Bevinje Hills and Veeramala Hills in Kasaragod district after incessant rains for last three days.

District Collector K Inbasekar, who is the chairman of the authority, said that only heavy vehicles and emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire trucks are allowed to pass through these sections. All other passenger vehicles should take alternative routes till further announcement.

The Bevinje and Veeramala Hills are vulnerable points in the National Highway 66 where works are underway. There have been frequent landslides in these stretches. A teacher escaped by a whisker on July 23 when a landslide almost buried her car at Veeramala Hill while the landslide at Bevinje Hill on July 17 made the district disaster management authority to suspend traffic movement between Cherkala and Chattanchal for over three weeks.