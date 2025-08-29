Wayanad’s Onam tourism fortunes dampened by closure of major road

KALPETTA: With Onam round the corner, a pall of gloom has descended over Wayanad’s tourism industry. The recurring mudslides on the vital Thamarassery Ghat road, the primary gateway to the district, has choked off the main pathway for tourist inflow, sparking fears of a washed-out peak season.

The Onam vacation, which begins next week, is traditionally a bustling period for hotels, resorts, homestays, and tour operators in Wayanad, attracting a large number of domestic and international tourists. Even the flow of tourists from the neighbouring states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu during the Ganesh Chathurthy holidays has declined.

The vital Ghat road has been closed for the past three days following a huge mudslide near the ninth hairpin bend, triggered by heavy rains. The situation remains precarious, with authorities reporting fresh slips even on Thursday morning, forcing them to suspend traffic indefinitely.

Vehicles are now being diverted through longer and more difficult routes via Kuttiady and Nadukani, adding hours to travel time and creating a logistical nightmare for tourists and tour operators alike.

“We were anticipating a full house for Onam, with bookings looking very promising after a relatively quiet monsoon,” said Ali Bran from Wayanad, who is also the state general secretary of the All Kerala Tourism Association, which has more than 300 members from the hospitality sector in the Wayanad district.

“Now, we are receiving a flurry of calls from anxious tourists. While some are seeking information on alternative routes, many are contemplating cancellations,” he added.