Major explosion kills one, levels rented house in Kannur; Police suspect accident during country bomb making

Kannapuram police and the Taliparamba fire force rushed to the scene and shifted the remains to the hospital.

During the search, officers discovered several unexploded country-made bombs, prompting a bomb squad inspection. This finding strengthened suspicions that the blast was triggered during bomb-making.

The shockwave damaged nearby houses, breaking doors and leaving cracks in walls.

Police have booked Anup Malik, who rented the house, under the Explosives Act.

Anup Malik, known for supplying firecrackers in bulk for festivals, is also an accused in the 2016 Podikund blast case in Kannur. Police believe the deceased was working for him.