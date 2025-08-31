Judges, legal experts for unified approach to tackle human-wildlife conflicts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A two-day regional conference on ‘Human-Wildlife Conflict and Co-Existence: Legal and Policy Perspectives’, organised by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KeLSA), began in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. The event brought together judges of the Supreme Court, several High Courts, and eminent legal experts to deliberate on the growing challenges of human-animal conflict and the legal frameworks required to address them.
Delivering the keynote address, Justice Vikram Nath, Supreme Court Judge and Chairman of the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee, said India’s cultural traditions had long seen humans and wildlife as part of one ecosystem.
“Our festivals, folklore, and rituals reflect this interconnectedness. In Kerala, elephants are not just part of forests but also of temple traditions. “Somewhere along the way, we lost this balance, leading to the conflicts we face today,” he observed.
He emphasised that the Constitution, particularly Article 21 guaranteeing the right to life, has been interpreted by courts to include the right to a clean and healthy environment. “We need a unified framework that integrates forest, wildlife, and disaster management policies,” he added.
Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court and Patron-in-Chief of KeLSA, Justice Nitin Jamdar, observed that while humans and wildlife had coexisted for centuries, this balance was now under severe strain.
“The most affected are tribal people and marginalised communities, who deserve the protective umbrella of legal services authorities. What is required is a holistic approach, grounded in the principle of interdependence between humans and wildlife, which forms the foundation for addressing ecological challenges,” he said.
Justice A Muhamed Mustaque of the Kerala High Court, who’s also the executive chairman of KeLSA, pointed out that nearly 500 human lives had been lost in Kerala alone over the past five years due to human-wildlife conflict. Stating that similar tragedies had occurred in other states as well, he emphasised that such discussions would help shape laws and guide judges in handling related cases that come before the courts.
Meanwhile, Attorney General of India R Venkataramani posed a thought-provoking question: “Do we, like our ancestors, worship biodiversity for its intrinsic value?” He stressed that conservation of biodiversity is essential not only for human well-being but also for preserving cultural heritage. With humans and animals increasingly competing for the same natural resources, he noted, the conflict has become inevitable. “Achieving a zero-conflict state may be difficult, but biodiversity must be protected and not exploited,” he cautioned.
Stressing that Article 21 must extend to environmental protection, Justice Surya Kant, Supreme Court Judge and Executive Chairman of NALSA, announced several new initiatives, including free legal assistance to victims of human-wildlife conflict.
“The new initiative, alongside NALSA’s 2025 scheme, opens a new chapter in our commitment to justice. We must strike a balance between development and conservation,” Justice Surya Kant said.
The conference will continue on Sunday.