Kerala mulls law amendment to kill or capture dangerous wild animals

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could initiate fresh debate over mitigating the human-wildlife conflict, Law Minister P Rajeeve said the state government, acting on legal advice, is considering the introduction of an amendment to the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, to empower the chief wildlife warden to authorise any person to kill or capture a wild animal that causes serious injury to human beings or poses threat to a public place.
The minister announced the decision while addressing a two-day regional conference on ‘Human-Wildlife Conflict and Co-Existence: Legal and Policy Perspectives’ organised by the National Legal Services Authority and the Kerala State Legal Services Authority, in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.
Addressing the conference, which is being attended by Supreme Court and High Court judges and leading legal luminaries, Rajeeve said the current legislative framework was inadequate to protect human lives during emergencies.
‘Not an easy task to amend central law’
“If an elephant or tiger strays into a populated area and attacks people, waiting for clearance from top forest authorities is impractical. Marginalised communities and small farmers are the worst affected,” he said. The minister also recalled that in February, the Kerala Assembly had passed a resolution unanimously urging the Union Government to empower chief conservators of forests to take emergency measures.
Stressing the need for a balanced approach, the minister said, “A comprehensive policy must protect human life while also recognising the ecological value of wildlife.”
Legal experts told TNIE that bringing in such an amendment to a central legislation will not be an easy task for the state government. Advocate Kaleeswaram Raj said only the Parliament can bring in an amendment. “Parliament can make such an amendment. Otherwise, the Centre also has the option of issuing an ordinance,” he pointed out.
Former HC judge Kemal Pasha pointed out there’s another option available for the state. “The government can table the proposal in the state assembly and secure its passage. However, for it to take effect, the President’s assent is essential,” he explained.