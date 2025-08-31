Wayanad’s 30-year dream takes wings

KALPETTA: Wayanad’s three-decade dream of reliable road connectivity will take a definite step closer to reality on Sunday when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates the construction of the twin tunnel linking Anakampoyil, Kalladi, and Meppadi -- a project that promises to end the district’s crippling isolation and unlock new avenues of growth.

For years, heavy rain, road accidents, or even minor landslips on the Thamarassery ghat road have cut Wayanad off from the rest of Kerala. The plea for an alternative route has echoed for decades. Local residents believe the twin tunnel will not only end this crippling isolation but also open new doors for development.

“Even over the past few days, we struggled when landslips forced a closure of the ghat road. No other district in Kerala faces such isolation. Some people oppose the project citing environmental issues but those concerns shouldn’t stop our basic development. We don’t have good hospitals or schools, nor railways or an airstrip. If the ghat road closes, our only fate is helplessness,” said Minhaj Khalid of Kalpetta.

He said successive governments ignored the demand for almost 30 years. “When the first Pinarayi government announced the twin tunnel, we thought it would remain just a promise. Today, we are hopeful,” he added.

Tourism and trade groups are equally enthusiastic. “The twin tunnel will transform accessibility and boost tourism. At Meppadi, where the road ends, most families survive on tourism,” said Wayanad Tourism Association secretary Saifulla K Hassan.

Traders see the project as an economic turning point. “It will ease the movement of goods, especially coffee, tea, banana, pepper, cardamom, fruits, and vegetables, strengthening the Bengaluru-Mysuru-Kochi industrial corridor,” said Jojin, a member of the Wayanad Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi.