Sabarimala gold theft row: SIT records thantri’s statement

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the theft of gold ornaments from Sabarimala temple has questioned thantri Mahesh Mohanararu as part of the investigation.

A police source said the thantri’s statement was recorded a few weeks ago as part of the probe into the permission allegedly granted to prime accused Unnikrishnan Potti to remove the gold-clad plates of the dwarapalaka idols and the door frames of the sreekovil in 2019. Mahesh Mohanararu is currently serving as the thantri (chief priest) at Sabarimala, and was employed at the hill shrine in 2019.

SIT sources said the deity’s properties can be removed from the temple premises only after obtaining deva anujna (divine permission). Similarly, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has to seek the thantri’s permission whenever any repair work is to be carried out at the hill shrine.

The thantri was questioned about these procedures regarding the removal of the gold plates and their transportation outside the temple by Potti, the source said. The SIT also examined Potti’s frequent visits to the temple posing as a sponsor and his alleged links with the thantri.

Additionally, the team sought clarification on Mahesh Mohanararu’s visit to Ballari-based gold trader Govardhan, a close associate of Potti, the source said. Earlier, the SIT had questioned other thantris – Kandararu Mohanararu and Kandararu Rajeevararu.

So far, six people, including two former TDB presidents, have been arrested in two cases related to the theft of gold from the dwarapalaka idols and the sreekovil door frames.