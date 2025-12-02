New complaint against suspended Congress MLA Mamkoottathil emerges on eve of bail hearing

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A fresh complaint of alleged sexual assault has surfaced against suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil, a day before the principal district and sessions court is set to consider his anticipatory bail plea.

The complaint has been filed by a 23-year-old woman from Bengaluru, who has written to the KPCC and senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, alleging that the Palakkad MLA assaulted her despite her repeated resistance. According to sources, the party leadership has handed over the complaint to police officials.

The complainant alleges that the crime branch already has her details and has urged the Congress leadership to “prevent him from holding any role involving public engagement, especially with women and children”. She further states that Rahul’s alleged proposal to her was a “deliberate deception”.

Earlier, a case was registered against Mamkoottathilafter a woman accused him of sexual assault and forcing her to terminate a pregnancy.