New complaint against suspended Congress MLA Mamkoottathil emerges on eve of bail hearing

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A fresh complaint of alleged sexual assault has surfaced against suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil, a day before the principal district and sessions court is set to consider his anticipatory bail plea.
The complaint has been filed by a 23-year-old woman from Bengaluru, who has written to the KPCC and senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, alleging that the Palakkad MLA assaulted her despite her repeated resistance. According to sources, the party leadership has handed over the complaint to police officials.
The complainant alleges that the crime branch already has her details and has urged the Congress leadership to “prevent him from holding any role involving public engagement, especially with women and children”. She further states that Rahul’s alleged proposal to her was a “deliberate deception”.
Earlier, a case was registered against Mamkoottathilafter a woman accused him of sexual assault and forcing her to terminate a pregnancy.
Mamkoottathil denied the allegations against him, calling them politically motivated, in an anticipatory bail petition filed in a court on the same day.
The complainant had approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with her grievance on Thursday, after which the case was registered. As per the FIR, Mamkoottathil assaulted the complainant and raped her on multiple occasions.
A special investigation team has been constituted, and a lookout circular has been issued to prevent the accused from leaving the country. Mamkoottathil was suspended from the primary membership of the Congress on August 25.
He had earlier resigned as Youth Congress state president after Malayalam actress Rini Ann George accused a young leader of misbehaviour, prompting protests by the BJP and the DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI(M).
Subsequently, several women and a transgender person also levelled allegations against him.
Mamkoottathil was elected as MLA in November last year in a bypoll to the Palakkad seat, following the election of former MLA Shafi Parambil to the Lok Sabha from Vatakara.
The new allegations come at a time when the party is already under scrutiny over previous accusations levelled against the leader.