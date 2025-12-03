Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil's friend denies complainant’s claims

PATHANAMTHITTA: Youth Congress worker and close associate of Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, Fenni Ninan, on Tuesday dismissed the allegations raised against him in the sexual assault complaint as “baseless and politically motivated”.

The complainant had alleged that Rahul sexually assaulted her after promising marriage and that Fenni was the person who brought her to meet him.

Rejecting the claim, Fenni said he has never met the complainant and the petitioner’s statements were “fabricated with malicious intent”.

“I do not know the complainant. No such incident ever happened. My name has been deliberately dragged into this. Even earlier, attempts were made to tarnish my image with similar false allegations, but neither a complaint nor a single piece of evidence surfaced,” he said.

According to Fenni, the resurfacing of the allegation just ahead of elections is part of a “larger political conspiracy”.

“We knew that more such allegations would emerge during the election period, but we never expected such cruelty. This is a planned character assassination. During every election, there are people who personally attack political workers,” he said.

Dismissing media reports that he had closed his election office and gone into hiding, Fenni said he continues with the campaign as the UDF candidate in Adoor municipality, Ward 8 (Pothrad).