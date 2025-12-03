NGT issues notice to CPCB over pollution by Fresh Cut's waste treatment unit in Kozhikode

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has sought a response from the Central Pollution Control Board, Kerala State Pollution Control Board and others in a matter related to pollution caused by a waste treatment plant in Kozhikode.

The green body had taken suo motu cognisance of a news report that claimed that Fresh Cut Organic Products Pvt Ltd in Ambayathode village in Kerala's Kozhikode district was causing air and water pollution.

In a December 2 order, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava (retd) and expert members, A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad, noted that according to the report, the foul odour from the unit had made life miserable for the locals.

"The main river that provides drinking water is also polluted by the effluents discharged from the unit. Skin diseases and allergies have become common in the area. Presently, the unit is closed down due to agitation. However, there is a need to ascertain that the unit meets all norms before starting and to clean up the area as the pollution persists," the bench said, noting the report.