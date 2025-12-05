2017 Kerala actor abduction case: ‘No more, no less... only the truth’

KOCHI: On February 17, 2017, she was in a pleasant mood when she left her home in Patturaikkal, near Thrissur, for a film shoot in Kochi. She boarded the SUV -- arranged by the production company Lal Creations -- at 7 pm, and was headed to Panampilly Nagar, according to the first information report (FIR).

In one and a half hours, her whole world was to turn upside down.

It all started when a gang of reportedly three hired gangsters who had been pursuing the actor in the van bearing the name of a catering firm rammed their vehicle into the SUV around 8:30 pm near Nedumbassery airport junction to create the scene of an accident.

They had tracked her based on information provided by the SUV’s driver, Martin. Two of the gangsters barged into the vehicle and covered her mouth with their palms. They threatened her and grabbed the actor’s mobile.

When the vehicle reached Palarivattom, Martin and two gang members stepped out to make way for first accused N S Sunil aka Pulsar Suni, who had initially masked his face with a towel, and two other accomplices -- who entered the vehicle en route and held down the victim.

With Suni at the wheel, Martin joined the gang in their van. Having made his way to Kakkanad, Suni stopped the vehicle near an isolated bridge. He then moved to the back seat and forced the actor to sit on his lap. Despite her protestations and appeals, he overpowered and sexually assaulted her from 8:30pm to 11pm. Suni also recorded visuals of the abuse on his cell phone.