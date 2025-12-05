2017 Kerala actor abduction case: ‘No more, no less... only the truth’

KOCHI: On February 17, 2017, she was in a pleasant mood when she left her home in Patturaikkal, near Thrissur, for a film shoot in Kochi. She boarded the SUV -- arranged by the production company Lal Creations -- at 7 pm, and was headed to Panampilly Nagar, according to the first information report (FIR).
In one and a half hours, her whole world was to turn upside down.
It all started when a gang of reportedly three hired gangsters who had been pursuing the actor in the van bearing the name of a catering firm rammed their vehicle into the SUV around 8:30 pm near Nedumbassery airport junction to create the scene of an accident.
They had tracked her based on information provided by the SUV’s driver, Martin. Two of the gangsters barged into the vehicle and covered her mouth with their palms. They threatened her and grabbed the actor’s mobile.
When the vehicle reached Palarivattom, Martin and two gang members stepped out to make way for first accused N S Sunil aka Pulsar Suni, who had initially masked his face with a towel, and two other accomplices -- who entered the vehicle en route and held down the victim.
With Suni at the wheel, Martin joined the gang in their van. Having made his way to Kakkanad, Suni stopped the vehicle near an isolated bridge. He then moved to the back seat and forced the actor to sit on his lap. Despite her protestations and appeals, he overpowered and sexually assaulted her from 8:30pm to 11pm. Suni also recorded visuals of the abuse on his cell phone.
According to the FIR, Suni threatened her, saying: “If you cooperate for a two-to three-minute video, I will let you go wherever you want. If not, I will take you to the DD Retreat flat where many are waiting. I can’t say what they will do once they get their hands on you.”
The ordeal ended when she was abandoned at Padamugal, near Kakkanad, the report said.
After the brutal abuse, the actor proceeded to seek shelter at the house of Lal, who runs Lal Creations and was directing the movie she was working on. She reached the nearby residence completely terrified, collapsed into Lal’s arms, and began sobbing uncontrollably. Though Lal and his wife tried to console her after hearing about the incident, she was shattered and spent the night there.
Meanwhile, Lal called late Congress MLA P T Thomas and movie producer Anto Joseph. They became instrumental in safeguarding her and initiating immediate action. They also encouraged her to file the complaint. Soon after, police officers arrived, and an FIR was registered.
On February 20, members of the film industry assembled at Durbar Hall in Kochi to declare their solidarity with the actor. “Masculinity is not something that should be imposed on women,” veteran actor Mammootty said, pledging his support to ensure justice for the survivor.
“The abduction and assault are part of a criminal conspiracy,” actor Manju Warrier said, addressing the gathering. In the days that followed, the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) emerged as a powerful voice, standing firmly with the actor.
Recounting Thomas’ intervention, his wife and MLA Uma Thomas said, “That night, PT was preparing to go to bed after a late night when the phone rang. He hurried to go out again. Normally, he kept me in the loop, but this time he didn’t say anything.
He returned only at dawn, looking extremely distressed. He had remained awake throughout the night and seemed troubled, as if something had happened to his own daughter.” She said based on the behaviour of the driver, Thomas grew suspicious and sensed a deeper conspiracy behind the assault.
Uma said Thomas, who was witness number 10, was pressured from several quarters against giving a statement. But, he remained resolute, telling those who approached him that he would speak “no more, no less... only the truth,” she told TNIE.
(to be continued)