Political stability a dream for Koothattukulam

KOCHI: Six chairpersons in 10 years! For the Koothattukulam municipality, formed in 2015, political stability remains a dream. For years, the urban body with 14,625 voters has been craving for wider roads to end congestion. In the past two terms, independent councillors were crucial in deciding the fate of the council as frequent defections kept disrupting governance.

Though the UDF grabbed power in Koothattukulam in 2015 with 13 councillors in the 25-member council, the municipality saw four chairmen during the five-year term as independents switched loyalties. The LDF gained control of the municipality in the last one-and-a-half years of the first council.

The Left returned in 2020 with the support of 13 councillors, including an independent. However, CPM member Kala Raju and independent P G Sunilkumar supported UDF’s no-confidence motion this August, ending LDF rule. Subsequently, Kala assumed charged as chairperson while Sunilkumar was made vice-chairman for the remaining three months.

Kala had severed ties with CPM last year alleging the party did not support her when she faced financial crisis and the bank served an auction notice. On January 18, Kala was allegedly abducted in the official car of chairperson Vijaya Sivan when she arrived at the municipal office to vote for UDF’s no-confidence motion, and was reportedly kept captive at the CPM area committee office till 4.30pm. Six months later on August 6, UDF moved another no-confidence motion and managed to ouster the LDF.

Kala said she opted out of contesting this time as LDF had invoked the anti-defection law against her. She accused LDF of spreading fabricated stories against her at corner meetings. “They have foisted cases against my son, too,” she said.