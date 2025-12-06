Political stability a dream for Koothattukulam

KOCHI: Six chairpersons in 10 years! For the Koothattukulam municipality, formed in 2015, political stability remains a dream. For years, the urban body with 14,625 voters has been craving for wider roads to end congestion. In the past two terms, independent councillors were crucial in deciding the fate of the council as frequent defections kept disrupting governance.
Though the UDF grabbed power in Koothattukulam in 2015 with 13 councillors in the 25-member council, the municipality saw four chairmen during the five-year term as independents switched loyalties. The LDF gained control of the municipality in the last one-and-a-half years of the first council.
The Left returned in 2020 with the support of 13 councillors, including an independent. However, CPM member Kala Raju and independent P G Sunilkumar supported UDF’s no-confidence motion this August, ending LDF rule. Subsequently, Kala assumed charged as chairperson while Sunilkumar was made vice-chairman for the remaining three months.
Kala had severed ties with CPM last year alleging the party did not support her when she faced financial crisis and the bank served an auction notice. On January 18, Kala was allegedly abducted in the official car of chairperson Vijaya Sivan when she arrived at the municipal office to vote for UDF’s no-confidence motion, and was reportedly kept captive at the CPM area committee office till 4.30pm. Six months later on August 6, UDF moved another no-confidence motion and managed to ouster the LDF.
Kala said she opted out of contesting this time as LDF had invoked the anti-defection law against her. She accused LDF of spreading fabricated stories against her at corner meetings. “They have foisted cases against my son, too,” she said.
This year, four ex-chairpersons of the municipality are in the fray. Prince Paul John, the first chairman of the municipality, is the UDF candidate from Ward 10, while Roy Abraham, who was elected as a Congress rebel in 2015 was made chairman with LDF support, is contesting on a BJP ticket. Biju John, a Congress rebel in 2015, is the party’s candidate in Ward 3. Vijaya Sivan, the chairperson from 2020 to August 2025, is CPM’s pick for Ward 23.
The UDF has allocated three seats to Kerala Congress (Jacob) and one to KC. Congress has fielded 22 candidates. In LDF, CPM is contesting from 18 seats, CPI six, and KC(Mani) and NCP one each.
The LDF is confident of returning to power. “We achieved complete housing in the municipality and ensured 24-hour medical care at Koothattukulam government hospital. In our manifesto, we have promised to raise the hospital’s stature to that of a taluk hospital and construct a bypass to end congestion in Koothattukulam town,” said leader of opposition in the council Sunny Kuriakose (CPM).
Though UDF claims an upper hand, rebels in two wards are posing a challenge to the front. “We will return to power with good majority. People are frustrated with LDF as there has not been any development in five years. Besides, there are allegations of corruption. We have fielded leaders with integrity and the response from voters is positive. Rebels do not pose a challenge,” declared Prince Paul John, the parliamentary party leader of the council.
The NDA, which failed to get any representation in previous councils, is contesting in 19 wards—BJP in 18 and BDJS in one. “We don’t want to make tall claims, but there is positive response from voters. We are urging them to give us a chance to bring the good governance of Modi regime to Koothattukulam, which has not seen development for 10 years. We are confident of winning a few seats,” said BJP state committee member M D Divakaran.