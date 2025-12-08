Kerala government to appeal against acquittal of Dileep in 2017 actor assault case

KOCHI: The Kerala government on Monday announced that it will appeal against the verdict of the Ernakulam District and Principal Sessions Court that acquitted actor Dileep in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case.

Law Minister P Rajeeve said the government “stands firmly with the survivor” and will take all necessary legal steps to ensure that justice is pursued “to its fullest extent.”

The court had found accused 1 to 6—including prime accused Sunil N S, alias Pulsar Suni—guilty, while acquitting accused 7 to 11. Dileep, the eighth accused, was among those cleared of all charges after the court held that the prosecution failed to prove the conspiracy allegation.

Rajeeve said every stage of the investigation and prosecution was carried out in close consultation with the survivor and the prosecution team.

“From the very beginning, we have remained committed to supporting the survivor and upholding her faith in the justice system. Our resolve is clear and unwavering,” he said.

The government will decide its next legal course after studying the full judgment, he added.