Malayalam actor assault case verdict: Court convicts six, including Pulsar Suni; Dileep walks free

KOCHI: The Ernakulam District and Principal Sessions Court on Monday acquitted actor Dileep (P Gopalakrishnan), the eighth accused in the 2017 abduction and sexual assault of a prominent Malayalam actor, ruling that the prosecution had failed to establish the conspiracy charge against him. The verdict came eight years after the sensational case shook the Malayalam film industry and triggered widespread conversations on misogyny, power and accountability in cinema.

Judge Honey M. Varghese held that the evidence presented by the prosecution did not conclusively link Dileep to the alleged conspiracy to abduct and assault the survivor. The prosecution’s case had hinged on the claim that Dileep had masterminded and financed the crime as an act of personal vengeance, allegedly because the survivor had informed his then-wife, actor Manju Warrier, about his relationship with actor Kavya Madhavan, now his spouse. Dileep was arrested on July 10, 2017, and later granted bail.

While the conspiracy charge against Dileep collapsed, the court found six accused—N.S. Sunil alias Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony, Manikandan B., Vineesh V.P., Salim H., and Pradeep—guilty of abducting and sexually assaulting the survivor inside a moving vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. These accused, the judge ruled, had direct involvement in the crime. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on December 12.