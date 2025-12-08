Malayalam actor assault case verdict: Court convicts six, including Pulsar Suni; Dileep walks free

KOCHI: The Ernakulam District and Principal Sessions Court on Monday acquitted actor Dileep (P Gopalakrishnan), the eighth accused in the 2017 abduction and sexual assault of a prominent Malayalam actor, ruling that the prosecution had failed to establish the conspiracy charge against him. The verdict came eight years after the sensational case shook the Malayalam film industry and triggered widespread conversations on misogyny, power and accountability in cinema.
Judge Honey M. Varghese held that the evidence presented by the prosecution did not conclusively link Dileep to the alleged conspiracy to abduct and assault the survivor. The prosecution’s case had hinged on the claim that Dileep had masterminded and financed the crime as an act of personal vengeance, allegedly because the survivor had informed his then-wife, actor Manju Warrier, about his relationship with actor Kavya Madhavan, now his spouse. Dileep was arrested on July 10, 2017, and later granted bail.
While the conspiracy charge against Dileep collapsed, the court found six accused—N.S. Sunil alias Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony, Manikandan B., Vineesh V.P., Salim H., and Pradeep—guilty of abducting and sexually assaulting the survivor inside a moving vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. These accused, the judge ruled, had direct involvement in the crime. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on December 12.
Pulsar Suni, identified as the prime accused, was held guilty of carrying out the assault and recording the visuals used to extort the survivor. The prosecution had argued that the chain of events leading to the attack could not have unfolded without Dileep’s instructions, but the court found gaps and inconsistencies in the evidence presented.
Speaking to the media after his acquittal, Dileep said there had been a “criminal conspiracy” to frame him in the case, alleging that a few police officials “used the first accused” and the media to spread a false narrative against him. He thanked his family members and fans for standing by him throughout the ordeal and expressed gratitude to his lawyer, Advocate B Raman Pillai, and his legal team. “The real conspiracy was to make me an accused in the case and destroy my career,” Dileep said.
Outside the court, members of his fans’ association marked the verdict by distributing laddoos.
The case, long considered one of the most closely watched trials in Kerala, has seen multiple twists, including allegations of evidence tampering, witness hostility, and institutional pressure. With Monday’s verdict, the focus now shifts to sentencing, even as the survivor’s statement and the court’s detailed reasoning are expected to shape the next phase of the legal battle.