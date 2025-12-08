'Not the final verdict': Retd DGP B Sandhya on actor assault case verdict

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Responding to the sessions court verdict in the actress assault case, acquitting actor Dileep of conspiracy charges, former DGP B Sandhya said that this is not the final verdict in the case.

"Conspiracy is always a challenge to prove in court, and this is not the final verdict. We have higher courts too, and let us see how things unfold," she said while addressing the media here.

Sandhya led the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that investigated the case.

Hinting that the survivor will approach the higher courts, the IPS officer also said that she hopes the investigation team and the prosecution will fight for justice.

"We will be there with the victim, both the prosecution and the probe team, and we will go forward," she said. Appreciating the probe team for their efforts, Sandhya also noted that the issue has led to several positive changes in the Malayalam film industry.

On the other hand, Cultural Minister Saji Cherian said that the government will look into the court's observations in detail, check for any shortcomings in the evidence, and act accordingly.

"We will have to take a collective decision, and it will be taken likewise," the minister responded. Reiterating that the government is always with the survivor, irrespective of whoever is on the other side, the minister said that further comments will be made after studying the court verdict.