2017 Kerala actor abduction case: Vagaries and vicissitudes of justice

KOCHI: The case, already fraught with twists, turns, and explosive revelations, deepened into one of Kerala’s most unsettling judicial sagas. The prosecution claimed this was the first time in the history of criminal law that a “quotation” had been issued for committing rape.

In another major development, a memory card containing crucial visuals of the assault, kept in the trial court’s safe custody, was found to have been accessed multiple times without authorisation, with forensic reports confirming changes in its hash value. Allegations also surfaced that the accused had established contact with the trial judge, raising serious concerns about the fairness of the proceedings.

In the early phase of the probe, prime accused Pulsar Suni misled sleuths with a fabricated story about dumping the primary phone, a crucial piece of evidence, into the Kochi backwaters from Goshree bridge. Five Navy divers searched for hours on February 27, 2017, but found nothing. To this day, the original phone and memory card have not been recovered.

As the investigation progressed, the police arraigned actor Dileep. Surprisingly, his second wife Kavya Madhavan moved an anticipatory bail application, claiming Dileep did not know Suni “by name or face”. The petition said that filmmaker Sreekumar Menon, who had long-standing enmity with Dileep, could have influenced the accusations. The petition was disposed of after the prosecution clarified that Kavya was not an accused.