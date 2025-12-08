Dileep targets former wife Manju, calls actor assault case a 'conspiracy' after acquittal

KOCHI: Moments after his acquittal in the 2017 actor abduction case, actor Dileep launched a sharp attack on his former wife, actor Manju Warrier, alleging that the "real conspiracy" against him began after she hinted at foul play in the case.

“The conspiracy against me began after Manju claimed there was a conspiracy behind the case,” Dileep said, directly linking her public statements to what he described as a coordinated attempt to frame him.

He alleged that a senior official and “certain criminal police officers” then moved to push the investigation in a particular direction. According to him, the police “fabricated a false story” in collusion with the co-accused inside the jail and amplified it through mainstream and social media “with the help of certain news channels and journalists.”

“But today, that false story has collapsed before the court,” he said. “The real conspiracy was to implicate me — to destroy my career, my reputation, and my life.”

The actor thanked his family, friends and “the crores of people” who supported him throughout the eight-year legal battle. “They stood with me even without seeing or hearing me,” he said.