2017 Kerala actor abduction case: How conspiracy narrative fell apart

KOCHI: Though the prosecution put forward several conspiracy theories to implicate actor Dileep, the trial court rejected them. However, the prosecution succeeded in establishing the second conspiracy, between Pulsar Suni and five other accused, to abduct and rape the survivor.

The prosecution’s first theory was that Pulsar Suni and Dileep conspired during a meeting at hotel Abad Plaza. As per the charges, the duo entered into a criminal conspiracy to videograph nude visuals and sexual acts of the survivor to defame and harass her. Dileep allegedly called Suni to room 410 of Abad Plaza on MG Road, Ernakulam, on a day between March 28 and April 2, 2013. There, Suni agreed to the plan, and Dileep allegedly promised him Rs 1.5 crore, the prosecution said.

Advocate Sujesh Menon, Dileep’s counsel, said the allegation lacked valid proof. The prosecution relied on tower location data showing that Dileep and Suni were in the same place at similar times. Menon countered that Dileep was at those places or film shoots or rehearsals, while Suni, being a driver on film sets, too might have been present. There was no evidence proving they met or discussed any plan, he argued.

The prosecution maintained that several circumstances pointed to an illegal quotation agreement between the two, like Suni initially concealing Dileep’s role, and, during the assault, misleading the survivor by claiming a woman had issued the quotation. During interrogation, and in a letter to Dileep, Suni reportedly admitted to receiving instructions from him. The court held the evidence did not conclusively link Dileep.