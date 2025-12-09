2017 Kerala actor abduction case: We had complete freedom, support from seniors throughout, says probe officer

KOCHI: The delivery of the long-awaited verdict in the actor abduction case has cast a renewed spotlight on the crucial role played by the investigation teams in bringing the case to its legal conclusion. With the case featuring high-profile names like Dileep in the chargesheet, the probe involved meticulous processes of framing charges, collecting evidence, and completing every procedural step with precision.
“We had complete freedom throughout the investigation, and the support from our senior officers enabled us to conduct the probe independently,” said investigation officer Byju Paulose, a DySP with the crime branch. “A case involving high-profile individuals and intense public attention comes with unique challenges. Many witnesses from the film industry were initially hesitant to give statements, while common people were more willing to come forward,” he said.
Citing his own instance, the officer said he underwent chief and cross-examination for eight and a half years — four days a week.
“The probe team worked in complete coordination, and we were able to collect and present a massive volume of digital evidence before the court, perhaps one of the highest produced in India in a conspiracy case,” Paulose said.
An officer with the initial probe team led by DySP Babu Kumar, who requested anonymity, said the investigation made a crucial breakthrough linking actor Dileep to the case.
“During our inquiry, the team uncovered a lead involving an alleged letter written by prime accused N S Sunil, aka Pulsar Suni, which pointed towards Dileep. Based on this, we arrested the actor,” he said.
After Babu went on deputation, a special investigation team (SIT) was formed with Byju taking charge, he said.
Binu P P, an officer with the SIT, said the team encountered numerous hurdles throughout the investigation, though none of them ever stalled the probe itself. Rather, the real obstacles emerged during trial phase.