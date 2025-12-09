2017 Kerala actor abduction case: We had complete freedom, support from seniors throughout, says probe officer

KOCHI: The delivery of the long-awaited verdict in the actor abduction case has cast a renewed spotlight on the crucial role played by the investigation teams in bringing the case to its legal conclusion. With the case featuring high-profile names like Dileep in the chargesheet, the probe involved meticulous processes of framing charges, collecting evidence, and completing every procedural step with precision.

“We had complete freedom throughout the investigation, and the support from our senior officers enabled us to conduct the probe independently,” said investigation officer Byju Paulose, a DySP with the crime branch. “A case involving high-profile individuals and intense public attention comes with unique challenges. Many witnesses from the film industry were initially hesitant to give statements, while common people were more willing to come forward,” he said.

Citing his own instance, the officer said he underwent chief and cross-examination for eight and a half years — four days a week.

“The probe team worked in complete coordination, and we were able to collect and present a massive volume of digital evidence before the court, perhaps one of the highest produced in India in a conspiracy case,” Paulose said.