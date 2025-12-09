Actress assault case: Stand firmly with survivor, respect court judgement, says actor Asif Ali

IDUKKI: Malayalam actor Asif Ali on Tuesday said he firmly stands with the survivor in the actress sexual assault incident but respects the judgement delivered by the court in the case.

Ali said his consistent stand has been that the survivor should receive justice, rather than insisting that any particular individual must be punished.

The "Rekhachitram" actor's remarks came a day after the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court acquitted actor Dileep and three others in the sensational case.

The court found six accused, including A1 Sunil N S alias Pulsar Suni who allegedly directly committed the crime, guilty.

When reporters repeatedly asked about his opinion on the verdict, Asif Ali said said he is cautious about commenting on the matter as any remarks could amount to contempt of court.

"I am always with the survivor and extend my full support. I am not someone who should comment on the verdict. What the court felt as right was pronounced as verdict," he told reporters after voting for the local body elections here.