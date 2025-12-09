AMMA and FEFKA consider reinstating Dileep

KOCHI: With the court acquitting Dileep in the 2017 actor assault case, film bodies including the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) and the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) have initiated discussions to give membership to the former, who was suspended from the association in July 2017.

FEFKA was the first film body to suspend actor Dileep from his primary membership soon after his arrest in the case.

“As a trade union, we suspended Dileep after his arrest. Now, he has been acquitted in the case and we are considering reinstating his membership. We have requested the directors’ union to look into the verdict and consider revoking his suspension,” FEFKA general secretary B Unnikrishnan said. Though AMMA expelled Dileep, he was later reinstated, leading to a controversy. In October 2018, he eventually resigned from the association under pressure from the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC). He was also the treasurer of the artists’ association during the late Innocent’s term as the president.