Judge Honey Varghese scripts final chapter in high-profile assault case

KOCHI: Tension hung heavy in the District Sessions Court on Monday morning as the clock struck 11. Sessions Judge Honey M Varghese stepped into a jam-packed courtroom, greeting those present with folded hands. As directed by her, all accused, including the eighth, moved to the stand. A stillness enveloped the hall as lawyers were asked to step aside so she could address the accused directly.

“I want to communicate clearly to the accused,” the judge said.

After keeping the case file for more than seven years and presiding over five years of trial, Judge Honey Varghese began delivering the verdict. Her voice rose as she read out the brutal acts committed by Pulsar Suni and five other accused, who were all found guilty. The court, however, acquitted actor Dileep.

Members of the legal fraternity described Judge Honey Varghese as meticulous in her courtroom proceedings, compassionate in matters where needed, and firm where the law leaves no room for leniency.

Honey Varghese, who hails from a family rooted in Left politics, began her career in Thrissur. She joined the judicial service in 2012 after being appointed as a district and sessions judge. Over the years, she has presided over several sensitive cases.

Her transfer to the Additional Special Sessions Court, designated to hear the actor assault case, marked a turning point. She was assigned the trial after the survivor moved the High Court, seeking a special judge.