Actor abduction and sexual assault case: Conspiracy or not, many questions need answers

KOCHI: The trial court has acquitted actor Dileep in the actor abduction-assault case on the ground that the conspiracy charge against him could not be established. However, the fact that the conspiracy angle was not proved doesn’t mean there was no conspiracy in the attack. The verdict, that convicted six persons and acquitted Dileep and three others, has left many questions unanswered.

Hopefully, there will be more clarity when the court pronounces the sentence for those convicted and the details of the judgment are available in public domain. As of now, the question that’s foremost on people’s minds is: if Dileep is indeed not guilty, who was behind the attack? And what about the justice for the survivor if all those involved aren’t made to face the consequences?

Underlining the conspiracy angle, legal experts ask why a six-member criminal gang would target this particular actor and orchestrate a plot to assault her. The High Court’s observations in the past on Pulsar Suni’s financial capacity to repeatedly file bail pleas also suggest that someone may have been supporting him from behind the scenes.

While rejecting Pulsar Suni’s bail plea in June 2024, Justice P V Kunhikrishnan noted that the accused had filed ten different bail applications through multiple lawyers. The court observed: “If the petitioner has financial difficulties, he can approach the Legal Services Authority to engage a lawyer. But he chose to engage his own lawyers, which is his right. However, from the petitioner’s conduct, filing bail application after bail application before the High Court and the Supreme Court, it is clear that either he is ‘financially fit’ or there are ‘some others behind the curtain’ helping him file these bail applications.”