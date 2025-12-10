Rahul Mamkootathil granted anticipatory bail in second rape case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major relief for Rahul Mamkootathil- MLA, the additional district and sessions court has granted him anticipatory bail in a second rape case registered against him on the complainant of a 23-year-old woman.

Rahul's counsel had swiftly moved the pre-arrest bail after the High Court granted him protection from arrest in the first rape case till a verdict is given on his anticipatory bail plea, which is scheduled to be heard on December 15.

The pre-arrest bail plea was moved on Saturday after the High Court gave Rahul an interim protection from arrest.

Rahul's counsel argued that the allegation was politically motivated and there was no mention of the complainant's name, and place and time of occurrence of the alleged crime in the complaint.