Kerala HC to examine letter that predicted actor assault case verdict

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court is set to examine the alarming revelations in the anonymous letter that predicted the verdict in the 2017 actor abduction and assault case a week before it was pronounced.
The administrative committee of the HC comprising the Chief Justice and four other senior-most judges will meet on Thursday. At the meeting, it is expected to consider the matter in view of the communication sent by the president of the Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association (KHCAA).
The anonymous letter, dated December 2 and signed by “an Indian citizen”, was sent to the association via registered post. It reached advocate Yeshwant Shenoy, the KHCAA president, on December 6 and he forwarded it to the Chief Justice on December 8, the day the sessions court delivered its ruling.
Describing the contents of the letter as suggestive of a “serious breach of confidentiality,” Yeshwant had requested the HC to hand over the matter to its vigilance wing for a detailed investigation.
The letter stated: “...the 7th accused Charly Thomas, the 8th accused Gopalakrishnan alias Dileep, and the 9th accused Sanilkumar alias Mesthiri Sanil will be acquitted, and only six accused will be convicted.”
Former Kerala HC judge Justice B Kemal Pasha confirmed to TNIE on Wednesday that he too received the letter on December 4, but disregarded it as it was anonymous. “However, when I heard the verdict, I was shocked, as the revelations in the letter were almost identical,” he said.
“A fool-proof investigation is needed regarding the origin of the letter and whether details of the verdict were leaked.”
Meanwhile, the KHCAA distanced itself from the communication sent by Yeshwant to the Chief Justice. In a statement, advocate M R Nandakumar, KHCAA secretary, said the communication was issued without the knowledge or concurrence of the association.
We are not against any probe into letter: Advocates’ assn secy
The KHCAA meeting held on Wednesday further resolved that any communication by office-bearers should henceforth be made only with prior approval of the executive committee.
“The executive committee places on record its firm belief that the Sessions Judge concerned commands unquestionable integrity. As the matter has been placed before the Chief Justice, the committee does not consider it appropriate to make any further comment,” the statement read. Speaking to TNIE later, Nandakumar clarified: “We are not against any investigation based on the letter. Let there be one.”
Justice Pasha said the Chief Justice can order an inquiry by the HC vigilance wing, and such an inquiry is essential as the issue raises questions on the sanctity of the judicial system.
Meanwhile, taking to Facebook, Yeshwant defended his decision to forward the letter to the Chief Justice, stating its subject line clearly mentioned a “Potential Breach of Confidentiality” and that it sought an inquiry only into a possible leak of details of the judgment before pronouncement.
“I never questioned the integrity of the judge or the advocates who worked laboriously for nearly a decade to conclude the trial. Just because celebrities are involved, the matter is
receiving heightened media attention. As president of the association, my interest is in the integrity of the judicial institution,” he wrote. Yeshwant noted that the case had witnessed allegations of confidentiality breach earlier, including claims the memory card containing the assault’s visuals – which was in court’s custody – was accessed by “certain people”. He stressed such lapses were unacceptable.