Kerala HC to examine letter that predicted actor assault case verdict

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court is set to examine the alarming revelations in the anonymous letter that predicted the verdict in the 2017 actor abduction and assault case a week before it was pronounced.

The administrative committee of the HC comprising the Chief Justice and four other senior-most judges will meet on Thursday. At the meeting, it is expected to consider the matter in view of the communication sent by the president of the Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association (KHCAA).

The anonymous letter, dated December 2 and signed by “an Indian citizen”, was sent to the association via registered post. It reached advocate Yeshwant Shenoy, the KHCAA president, on December 6 and he forwarded it to the Chief Justice on December 8, the day the sessions court delivered its ruling.

Describing the contents of the letter as suggestive of a “serious breach of confidentiality,” Yeshwant had requested the HC to hand over the matter to its vigilance wing for a detailed investigation.

The letter stated: “...the 7th accused Charly Thomas, the 8th accused Gopalakrishnan alias Dileep, and the 9th accused Sanilkumar alias Mesthiri Sanil will be acquitted, and only six accused will be convicted.”

Former Kerala HC judge Justice B Kemal Pasha confirmed to TNIE on Wednesday that he too received the letter on December 4, but disregarded it as it was anonymous. “However, when I heard the verdict, I was shocked, as the revelations in the letter were almost identical,” he said.

“A fool-proof investigation is needed regarding the origin of the letter and whether details of the verdict were leaked.”

Meanwhile, the KHCAA distanced itself from the communication sent by Yeshwant to the Chief Justice. In a statement, advocate M R Nandakumar, KHCAA secretary, said the communication was issued without the knowledge or concurrence of the association.