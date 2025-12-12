​Vigilance court rejects ex-TDB chief Padmakumar’s bail plea in Sabarimala gold case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kollam Vigilance court has turned down the bail plea of former Travancore Devaswom Board president and ex-MLA A Padmakumar, who has been arrested in the Sabarimala gold theft case.

A former MLA from Konni and CPM Pathanamthitta district committee member, Padmakumar was arrested on November 20 by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the theft of gold from the door frames of the sanctum sanctorum.

Padmakumar’s counsel argued that his custody was no longer required in the investigation and that the decision to allow moving the gold-plated sheets to outside for maintenance was a collective decision taken by the board.

The prosecution vehemently objected to the bail plea following which the court turned it down.

The police had earlier listed the board of 2019 as the eighth accused in the case pertaining to theft of gold from the door frame of the sreekovil. Padmakumar was the TDB president when the alleged offence took place.

The co-accused in the case, who were arrested earlier, had reportedly testified that Padmakumar took a final call on moving the artefacts from the temple to Chennai.

According to the SIT, Padmakumar had recorded the gold-plated copper sheets of the dwarapalaka idols and the door frames as copper in official records. The SIT had also claimed that the prime accused Unnikrishnan Potti shared close ties with Padmakumar.

The SIT has so far arrested six people, including former TDB president N Vasu, former Sabarimala administrative officer Murari Babu, former executive officer Sudheesh Kumar, middleman Potti and former Thiruvabharana Commissioner K S Biju.