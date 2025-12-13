30th IFFK opens, extends solidarity with survivor in actor abduction and rape case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Honouring the resilience of the survivor in the actor abduction case, the 30th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) opened in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday with a message of solidarity. Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian declared that the festival stands with the survivor in the 2017 actor assault case, reiterating that Kerala and the state government will remain with her throughout her fight for justice.
Addressing a packed audience at the Nishagandhi Auditorium, the minister recalled the moment at the 26th IFFK when Kurdish filmmaker Lisa Calan received the Spirit of Cinema Award.“Standing beside her was the beloved Malayalam actress and survivor. She was celebrated as a symbol of women’s resistance.
The crowd of over 2,000 delegates rose in a long ovation, loudly affirming, ‘We are with her.’ The festival continues to stand with her always,” the minister said. Reaffirming the festival’s dedication to the survivor, the minister announced that this year’s edition is being held as an expression of solidarity with her.
Marking its landmark 30th edition, IFFK lit 30 lamps at the inaugural ceremony. The minister noted that the festival remains committed to people who courageously fight for justice and continues to play a crucial role in sustaining Kerala’s cultural dynamism.
He made this remark while referring to the presence of Palestinian Ambassador Abdulla M Abu Shawesh. He described the festival as a cultural resistance movement that counters authoritarian and communal tendencies and upholds the values of humanism. He also noted that IFFK is the only film festival in the country that has completed 30 editions with extensive public participation.
He also mentioned that Chalachitra Academy chairman Resul Pookutty could not attend the inauguration due to a prior engagement in London but would be present at the closing ceremony.
Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín, attending as chief guest, praised the festival’s catalogue and said the selection reflects curiosity and openness to world cultures. Saji Cherian presented the Spirit of Cinema Award to Canadian filmmaker Kelly Fyffe Marshall, who said the honour would remain with her for life. IFFK, she said, has always celebrated courage.
Speaking about her work rooted in the struggles of the Black community, she emphasised that injustices across the world are interconnected and that liberation is collective. She reminded the audience that film has the power to connect people beyond borders and urged communities to create “ripples” of change.
The guests of honour included Palestine’s Ambassador to India Abdullah M Abu Shawesh and Germany’s Ambassador to India Philipp Akerman. At the ceremony, the minister released ‘Karunayude Camera’, a book on the late filmmaker Shaji N Karun, handing the first copy to his wife Anasooya Shaji. He also felicitated filmmaker Bui Thac Chuyen of Vietnam. The minister also honoured filmmaker Rajeevnath for completing 50 years in cinema.
P T Kunju Muhammed misses inaugural event
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Filmmaker and producer P T Kunju Muhammed was absent at the inaugural ceremony of the IFFK on Friday. His absence comes days after the Cantonment police in Thiruvananthapuram registered a case against him for allegedly molesting a woman associated with the film industry while they were staying at a city hotel during the Malayalam movie selection process for the festival.