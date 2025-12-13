30th IFFK opens, extends solidarity with survivor in actor abduction and rape case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Honouring the resilience of the survivor in the actor abduction case, the 30th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) opened in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday with a message of solidarity. Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian declared that the festival stands with the survivor in the 2017 actor assault case, reiterating that Kerala and the state government will remain with her throughout her fight for justice.

Addressing a packed audience at the Nishagandhi Auditorium, the minister recalled the moment at the 26th IFFK when Kurdish filmmaker Lisa Calan received the Spirit of Cinema Award.“Standing beside her was the beloved Malayalam actress and survivor. She was celebrated as a symbol of women’s resistance.

The crowd of over 2,000 delegates rose in a long ovation, loudly affirming, ‘We are with her.’ The festival continues to stand with her always,” the minister said. Reaffirming the festival’s dedication to the survivor, the minister announced that this year’s edition is being held as an expression of solidarity with her.

Marking its landmark 30th edition, IFFK lit 30 lamps at the inaugural ceremony. The minister noted that the festival remains committed to people who courageously fight for justice and continues to play a crucial role in sustaining Kerala’s cultural dynamism.