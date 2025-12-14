'Justice not equal for all': Actor abduction case survivor calls out Dileep's acquittal

KOCHI: The survivor in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case has come out against the trial court verdict acquitting actor Dileep, the eighth accused.

In a social media post, she stated, “After years of pain, tears, and emotional struggle, I have come to a painful realisation: not every citizen in this country is treated equally before the law.”

“At the end of the day, this verdict made me realise how strongly human judgment can shape decisions. I also know that not every court functions in the same way,” she added.

She explained that she had written letters to the President of India and the Prime Minister, expressing concern and seeking intervention.

She began the post by putting the date December 12, 2025. It stated that after 8 years, 9 months, and 23 days, she finally saw a small ray of light at the end of every long and painful journey. Six of the accused have been convicted, and for that, "I am grateful."

"This moment is dedicated to those who chose to call my pain a lie, and this case made up a story. I hope you are at peace with yourselves today. To those who still keep saying that the accused number one was my personal driver, this is completely false. He was not my driver, not my employee, and not someone I knew. He was a random person who happened to be assigned as a driver for a movie I worked on in 2016. Ironically, I met him once or twice during that time, and never again, until the day this crime happened."

She requested everyone to stop spreading false stories.