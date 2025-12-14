Kerala actor assault case: Prosecution fails to prove purpose of Suni’s visit to Kavya’s store

KOCHI: The prosecution failed to prove to the trial court the purpose of Pulsar Suni’s visit to Laksyah, a clothing business run by Kavya Madhavan. At one stage, the prosecution asserted that Suni intended to collect ‘quotation’ money for the abduction and sexual abuse of the actor on February 17, 2017. It also claimed that first accused Suni and fourth accused Vijeesh V P visited Laksyah to hand over a letter.

Simultaneously, the prosecution took the stand that the visit was to deliver a memory card containing visuals of the sexual assault and to hand over the mobile phone used to record the act, the court judgment showed.

The court noted the defence’s argument that Dileep was in no way connected with the management or functioning of Laksyah. The business establishments in which Dileep had ownership were located in Edappally and Chalakudy. Had Suni and Vijeesh intended to meet Dileep, they would have approached these establishments or his residence, the judge said.

It observed that evidence was not reliable enough to conclude that either Suni alone or Suni along with Vijeesh reached Laksyah on February 22, following the incident.