Kerala local body poll results: Congress headquarters marks resurgence

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At the KPCC office in Thiruvananthapuram, Saturday’s local body poll results felt like a reward long in coming. The Congress headquarters exuded joy as screens lit up with numbers that turned favourable after 15 years. As the results settled, supporters thronged the corridors with sweets, handshakes and unguarded laughter.

Since the 2010 local body elections, the UDF had repeatedly fallen short in both assembly and local polls. Victories were largely limited to the Lok Sabha. However, Saturday’s mandate marked a decisive break from that pattern. KPCC president Sunny Joseph described the verdict as the outcome of collective effort within the front. Thanking party leaders, workers, the public and the media, he said the whole party had worked as one.

“While the party had expected a win, the scale of public support exceeded expectations. It is a strong rejection of the LDF government’s anti-people policies,” Sunny Joseph told reporters. Terming the local body elections a “semifinal”, Sunny showed confidence in the road ahead, predicting a decisive UDF victory in the forthcoming assembly polls.