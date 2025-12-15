Bhagyalakshmi slams Mohanlal for sharing Dileep movie poster

Bhagyalakshmi said the survivor’s decision to file a complaint had saved many other women in the film industry. “Had she not come forward, the next victim could have been Manju Warrier,” she said, adding that the lack of support for the survivor from within the industry was largely due to Dileep’s financial influence.



Dismissing claims that the survivor had been demoralised by the verdict, Bhagyalakshmi said she remained resolute and determined to pursue the legal battle.

“She hasn’t weakened even an inch. She has decided to move ahead with great strength. She will go to any extent of the law. Nothing more humiliating can happen to her anymore. The humiliation she faced inside the closed courtroom was worse than what happened inside the car for two hours,” she said.

Bhagyalakshmi also said an appeal would definitely be filed and that the decision was taken the same day. “Only she has the right to officially say that she is moving forward. An appeal will certainly be filed. Those doing PR work, those who gave the quotation or those who took money to break her should not think they can get away. What we must do is stand firmly with her,” she said.

She further said that while earlier some people had doubts, the verdict has now made it clearer to many that the accused himself had given the quotation. “Anyone with common sense will understand this. Usually, after hearing a verdict, people say they are happy that the truth has prevailed. Instead, he spoke about another woman. That actress never spoke by taking his name. If he thinks it is about him, it is because he knows very well what he has done. His villainy is not over. The verdict has only given him the confidence that he can do this again. Everyone knows how that verdict was obtained and where his confidence comes from,” Bhagyalakshmi said.