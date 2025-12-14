Manju Warrier questions completeness of justice after survivor’s reaction to 2017 actor assault verdict

Actor Manju Warrier on Friday reacted to the verdict in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case with a social media post, after the survivor posted her reaction to the trial court’s decision that acquitted the eighth accused, actor Dileep.
In her post, Manju said she held the court in respect but could not say that justice had been fully delivered. “Only those who committed the crime have been punished so far. The fact that those who planned it, whoever they may be, are still out in the open is a frightening reality,” she wrote, without naming anyone. She said justice for the survivor would be complete only when all those responsible are brought to account, adding that this was necessary to restore public faith, including her own, in the police and the legal system. “This is not just for her, but for every girl, every woman and every human being in this country,” Manju wrote, calling for a society where women can live and move without fear.
The survivor, who was abducted and sexually assaulted in February 2017, had earlier shared an Instagram post reacting to the verdict. Seemingly reacting to the acquittal of the eighth accused did not come as a surprise to her. “After years of pain, tears and emotional struggle, I have come to a painful realisation: not every citizen in this country is treated equally before the law,” she wrote.
In the post, dated December 12, 2025, the survivor said that after eight years, nine months and 23 days, she finally saw “a small ray of light” with the conviction of six accused in the case. “For that, I am grateful,” she said, while adding that she had begun losing faith in the trial court as early as 2020, when she felt there were changes in the manner in which the case was being handled, particularly with regard to one accused.
The survivor alleged that her fundamental rights were not adequately protected during the trial and cited several concerns, including the illegal access of the memory card, a crucial piece of evidence, three times while it was in court custody. She said two public prosecutors resigned during the course of the trial, citing a hostile environment, and told her that they believed the proceedings were biased.
She also said she repeatedly sought a proper investigation into the alleged tampering of the memory card, but the investigation report was not shared with her despite multiple requests. “Every request to move this case away from the same judge was dismissed,” she wrote, adding that her plea for the proceedings to be held in open court, allowing public and media scrutiny, was also rejected.
Addressing what she described as misinformation surrounding the case, the survivor clarified that the prime accused was never her personal driver or employee. “He was a random person assigned as a driver for a film I worked on in 2016. I met him once or twice during that time and never again until the day this crime happened,” she wrote, urging people to stop circulating false narratives.
Following his acquittal, the eighth accused addressed the media, maintaining that he had been falsely implicated in the case. He alleged that there had been a “real conspiracy” to frame him and claimed that certain police officials and sections of the media had worked to damage his career and public image. He denied all allegations against him and said the verdict vindicated his stand.
He also criticised public remarks made earlier by his former wife Manju Warrier suggesting a conspiracy behind the crime, allegations he denied. Thanking his family, lawyers and supporters, he said the court verdict had dismantled what he described as a false narrative built against him.
The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court pronounced the verdict after concluding final hearings on November 25. The court acquitted actor Dileep and three others, while convicting six accused, including prime accused Sunil NS alias Pulsar Suni, who was found guilty of carrying out the assault.
The case relates to an incident on February 17, 2017, when the survivor was abducted after assailants forcibly entered the car she was travelling in and sexually assaulted her over nearly two hours. Police had initially named ten accused in the case, with arrests beginning soon after the incident. The eighth accused was arrested in July 2017 following further investigation, after police alleged that the prime accused had sent him a letter from jail.