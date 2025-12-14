Manju Warrier questions completeness of justice after survivor’s reaction to 2017 actor assault verdict

Actor Manju Warrier on Friday reacted to the verdict in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case with a social media post, after the survivor posted her reaction to the trial court’s decision that acquitted the eighth accused, actor Dileep.

In her post, Manju said she held the court in respect but could not say that justice had been fully delivered. “Only those who committed the crime have been punished so far. The fact that those who planned it, whoever they may be, are still out in the open is a frightening reality,” she wrote, without naming anyone. She said justice for the survivor would be complete only when all those responsible are brought to account, adding that this was necessary to restore public faith, including her own, in the police and the legal system. “This is not just for her, but for every girl, every woman and every human being in this country,” Manju wrote, calling for a society where women can live and move without fear.

The survivor, who was abducted and sexually assaulted in February 2017, had earlier shared an Instagram post reacting to the verdict. Seemingly reacting to the acquittal of the eighth accused did not come as a surprise to her. “After years of pain, tears and emotional struggle, I have come to a painful realisation: not every citizen in this country is treated equally before the law,” she wrote.