LDF blames minority consolidation for Kerala local body poll loss; rejects anti-incumbency factor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rejecting anti-incumbency factor, the CPM and the CPI — the two leading partners in the LDF — have blamed minority consolidation in favour of the Opposition UDF and cross voting by the Congress and the BJP in select areas for the drubbing suffered by the ruling front in the local body polls.

Based on preliminary reports from the district leaderships, the CPM state secretariat assessed that the Christian community deserted the LDF in the four central Kerala districts of Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki, while the Muslim votes worked against it in the Malabar region.

It attributed LDF’s setback in Thiruvanathapuram and Kollam corporations to cross-voting between the Congress and the BJP.

According to the CPM, the Christian community, cutting across denominations, largely shifted allegiance to the UDF in central Kerala. Party leaders cited Ernakulam as a striking example, where the LDF suffered unexpected setbacks in Kochi corporation and Ernakulam district panchayat. The shift they said, also adversely affected the LDF’s vote sahre in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki.

LDF suspects Cong-BJP cross-voting in T’Puram and Kollam corporations

The widening rift between the Church and the general education department was the primary trigger for the alienation, the CPM felt. Church-run school managements had demanded parity with a Supreme Court order obtained by the NSS on job reservations for differently-abled persons in private aided educational institutions.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty’s warning to managements against “threatening” the government is believed to have exacerbated tensions. The development prompted all Christian denominations to take a critical stance against the government, which got reflected in the voting, the secretariat felt. The CPM, however, rejected CPI’s suggestion that the Kerala Congress has lost its organisational base in Kottayam.