LDF blames minority consolidation for Kerala local body poll loss; rejects anti-incumbency factor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rejecting anti-incumbency factor, the CPM and the CPI — the two leading partners in the LDF — have blamed minority consolidation in favour of the Opposition UDF and cross voting by the Congress and the BJP in select areas for the drubbing suffered by the ruling front in the local body polls.
Based on preliminary reports from the district leaderships, the CPM state secretariat assessed that the Christian community deserted the LDF in the four central Kerala districts of Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki, while the Muslim votes worked against it in the Malabar region.
It attributed LDF’s setback in Thiruvanathapuram and Kollam corporations to cross-voting between the Congress and the BJP.
According to the CPM, the Christian community, cutting across denominations, largely shifted allegiance to the UDF in central Kerala. Party leaders cited Ernakulam as a striking example, where the LDF suffered unexpected setbacks in Kochi corporation and Ernakulam district panchayat. The shift they said, also adversely affected the LDF’s vote sahre in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki.
LDF suspects Cong-BJP cross-voting in T’Puram and Kollam corporations
The widening rift between the Church and the general education department was the primary trigger for the alienation, the CPM felt. Church-run school managements had demanded parity with a Supreme Court order obtained by the NSS on job reservations for differently-abled persons in private aided educational institutions.
General Education Minister V Sivankutty’s warning to managements against “threatening” the government is believed to have exacerbated tensions. The development prompted all Christian denominations to take a critical stance against the government, which got reflected in the voting, the secretariat felt. The CPM, however, rejected CPI’s suggestion that the Kerala Congress has lost its organisational base in Kottayam.
However, this trend did not significantly impact districts such as Thrissur, Kannur, Kozhikode and Kasaragod. It further assessed that a tacit understanding among the Jamaat e Islami, IUML and Congress consolidated Muslim votes in favour of the UDF, the CPM secretariat assessed. At a press conference, CPM state secretary M V Govindan questioned the claims that Muslims had deserted LDF, pointing out that it secured around 10 lakh votes in Malappuram. However, party insiders acknowledged concern over LDF’s failure to secure presence in Malappuram district panchayat.
CPI, in its assessment, said Muslim consolidation against LDF was intensified by two factors: CPM’s failure to distance itself from the remarks of SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, perceived as hostile to Muslims and apprehensions that special intensive revision (SIR) could adversely affect the community.
The higher voter turnout worked against LDF, it said. In Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam corporations, both parties suspect tactical cross-voting between Congress and BJP aimed at defeating LDF. Govindan alleged that in 41 wards won by BJP in Thiruvananthapuram corporation, Congress polled less than 1,000 votes, suggesting strategic voting. CPI state secretariat identified similar pattern in Kollam corporation too.
CPI felt that lack of action against former TDB president A Padmakumar had sent a wrong message to believers that the government has something to hide. However, CPM rejected any impact. Govindan asserted that action would be taken against Padmakumar only if the court found him guilty.