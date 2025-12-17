Sabarimala gold theft case: Padmakumar’s remand extended by two weeks

KOLLAM: The judicial remand of A Padmakumar, former Travancore Devaswom Board president, in the case related to the theft of gold plating from the Dwarapalaka sculptures at the Sabarimala temple has been extended by two weeks.
The remand period in the related case regarding theft of gold from the door panel of the sanctum sanctorum ends on Thursday.
Padmakumar’s bail plea in the Dwarapalaka case will be considered on December 22. The court has directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to submit a report in the matter.
Meanwhile, Unnikrishnan Potty and Murari Babu, who were released from SIT custody recently, were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.
Murari has been remanded in the Dwarapalaka gold plating theft case, while Potty has been remanded in the door panel gold theft case. The SIT sought their custody for further questioning based on newly obtained evidence. Public Prosecutor Siju Rajan appeared for the prosecution.
The Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) application seeking certified copies of records related to the Sabarimala gold theft case will be considered on Tuesday. The SIT has opposed a parallel investigation, maintaining that a separate probe by the ED is unnecessary while its investigation is ongoing.
The ED submitted that the request was for copies of FIRs, remand reports, statements of the accused, and seized documents, and that access to these records would facilitate further proceedings. The ED retains the power to initiate a case independently.
SIT records statement of NRK businessman
T’Puram: The SIT has recorded the statement of a businessman in connection with its probe into the gold theft case. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala had told the SIT that the businessman, a non-resident Keralite (NRK), had told him about the involvement of international rackets, engaged in antique trafficking, behind the theft.
Following this, the man was asked to get his statement recorded. Sources said the person, whose identity is under wraps, told the SIT about the operations of transnational rackets involved in sale of stolen temple artefacts and their suspected role in the Sabarimala case.