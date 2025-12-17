Sabarimala gold theft case: Padmakumar’s remand extended by two weeks

KOLLAM: The judicial remand of A Padmakumar, former Travancore Devaswom Board president, in the case related to the theft of gold plating from the Dwarapalaka sculptures at the Sabarimala temple has been extended by two weeks.

The remand period in the related case regarding theft of gold from the door panel of the sanctum sanctorum ends on Thursday.

Padmakumar’s bail plea in the Dwarapalaka case will be considered on December 22. The court has directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to submit a report in the matter.

Meanwhile, Unnikrishnan Potty and Murari Babu, who were released from SIT custody recently, were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

Murari has been remanded in the Dwarapalaka gold plating theft case, while Potty has been remanded in the door panel gold theft case. The SIT sought their custody for further questioning based on newly obtained evidence. Public Prosecutor Siju Rajan appeared for the prosecution.

The Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) application seeking certified copies of records related to the Sabarimala gold theft case will be considered on Tuesday. The SIT has opposed a parallel investigation, maintaining that a separate probe by the ED is unnecessary while its investigation is ongoing.