Kerala actor assault case: Dileep was angry with survivor, Manju deposed in court

“When she tried to contact Dileep, she could not reach him. She then contacted Kavya, who allegedly evaded her queries. Manju further contacted Kavya’s mother, who expressed concern over the matter and said she was disturbed by the relationship.

Kavya’s mother also allegedly informed Manju that the matter was known to the survivor and singer Rimi Tomy. Manju then contacted Rimi but did not receive a convincing reply. She shared these developments with her friends, actors Geethu Mohandas and Samyukta Varma,” the trial court verdict read, citing Manju’s statement.

A close friend of the survivor, Manju expressed a desire to meet her personally. Subsequently, on February 14, Manju, along with Geethu and Samyukta, visited the survivor’s residence and enquired about the alleged relationship between Dileep and Kavya, the court noted.

“The survivor became emotional and, following directions from her father to speak truthfully, disclosed certain matters that, according to Manju, strengthened her doubts about an extramarital relationship between Dileep and Kavya. After leaving the survivor’s residence, Manju and the others went to Samyukta Varma’s house, from where Manju again contacted Kavya’s mother. She was allegedly told that Kavya had assured her that the relationship would not continue. Manju returned to her matrimonial home the next day,” the verdict pointed out.

Manju further stated that she called Dileep’s brother and siblings to their residence and disclosed the entire matter to them. Dileep arrived two days later, and she confronted him. According to her, Dileep claimed he could not recollect the messages and remarked that “the survivor is an immature girl and whatever she said need not be taken into account.” Manju deposed that the alleged extramarital relationship ultimately led to the dissolution of their marriage. She also stated that she left her matrimonial home after the incident, leaving behind her ‘thali’ chain and wedding ring.

Dileep’s counsel argued that Manju had not mentioned the messages issue to the police and that several statements made before the court were absent in her police statements.

The trial court observed that there was not even a reference in the investigation records to Manju contacting Kavya’s mother on any of the stated dates. It was also elicited during cross-examination that, between her first and second statements, Manju had contacted the survivor and Geethu.