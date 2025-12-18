Kerala actor assault case: SIT probed if Kavya had role in Suni’s ‘madam’ claim

KOCHI: While the trial court observed that the prosecution was duty-bound to examine prime accused Pulsar Suni’s claim about a ‘madam’, the chargesheet filed on July 22, 2022, indicated that the special investigation team (SIT) had probed the alleged role of actor Dileep’s wife, Kavya Madhavan, in the 2017 actor abduction case.

“We don’t understand why the court made a sweeping observation suggesting that the investigation team did not look into the so-called ‘madam’. In addition to investigating about the ‘madam’, we also probed Suni’s relationship with Kavya, his close acquaintance Sreelakshmi, and their common friend Shiny,” a top source with the probe team told TNIE.

In her first statement, the survivor said that Suni told her he had received a “quotation” and that it was given by a woman. “When the survivor asked who it was, Suni replied that she already knew the woman and added that she would certainly know who her enemies were. This itself raised suspicion that the ‘madam’ could be Kavya, and further indications also emerged as the investigation progressed,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, crime branch DySP Byju Paulose, the investigating officer in the case, said Suni himself had given statements about his association with Kavya and admitted that he had worked as her driver.