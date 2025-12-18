Making STRIDEs: Kerala's KTU hits inclusive innovation road to academic credits

KOCHI: In a decision that puts a stamp on the need for inclusive innovation, and, that too right at the university level, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has formally integrated Social Technology & Research for Inclusive Design Excellence (STRIDE) into its official academic credit system --which was one of the mandates under its 2024 curriculum framework.

From the next academic year, BTech, BDes, BBA and BCA students in colleges affiliated to KTU contributing to STRIDE’s inclusive innovation ecosystem will earn academic credits towards the mandatory 120 activity points required for the completion of their degrees.

The scheme is also applicable to students enrolled from the 2024 academic year-- as they fall under the specified curriculum framework.

As per KTU’s scheme handbook, the activity point system under the 2024 curriculum framework provides structured opportunities for students to build personal, professional, and societal competencies that complement their academic learning.

“To promote balanced and meaningful engagement, every student must earn a minimum of 120 activity points during the programme.

These points are distributed across three activity groups, and students must earn at least 40 points from each group to fulfil the requirement of 3 activity credits mandated by the curriculum,” the handbook says.