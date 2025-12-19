Kozhikode’s tabletop airport eased officials’ decision to choose Kochi

KOCHI: It was a miraculous escape for 160 passengers and crew of the Air India Express flight from Jeddah to Calicut, after the pilots realised mid-air that the landing gear developed a technical glitch, caused by multiple tyre bursts. That the flight was heading to the dangerous “table-top” airport at Calicut made the scenario all the more dangerous, and the pilots had to make some quick decisions weighing the limited options before them.

It was decided to divert the Air India Express flight IX 398 as the tabletop airport at Calicut was posing high risk. “Tabletops are risky and challenging to the best of pilots, and here the aircraft landing gear was stuck. So there were no second thoughts to divert the aircraft to nearby airports,” said airline sources.

The pilots were left with the choice to divert the flight to either Mangaluru, Kannur or to two airports in Goa, but they finally chose Kochi airport, given the airport’s preparedness and better facilities, including modern firefighting equipment.

“The preparedness at Kochi airport is world-class. The same was proved in the full-scale mock drill, showcasing the airport’s emergency preparedness, held just a couple of months back, on October 28, 2025. Further, an emergency landing involving a SpiceJet aircraft in a similar scenario was successfully carried out at the airport two years back. Hence it was decided to divert the flight to Kochi airport and make an emergency landing, even as the pilots were trying to gauge the extent of damage to the landing gear and the tyres,”they said.