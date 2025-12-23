Kerala local body poll results: Congress, CPM consolidate position in strongholds

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress, that secured the highest vote share of 29.17% in the recently concluded local body election put up its best performance in its traditional strongholds such as Idukki, Ernakulam and Pathanamthitta, going by the district-wise data released by the State Election Commission on Monday.

The party clocked its highest vote share of 38.60% in Idukki followed by 37.34% in Ernakulam and 37.06% in Pathanamthitta. Malappuram, which is the bastion of its ally Muslim League saw the party registering a vote share of 16.81%. Kasaragod was the only other district where the Congress’ vote share fell below 20%.

UDF’s second biggest constituent the Indian Union Muslim League performed well in its stronghold Malappuram where it bagged 35.11% of votes. Its second best performance was in Kasaragod where it polled 17.93% of votes. The party also clocked a vote share of above 15% in Kozhikode.

For the CPM, its bastion Kannur gave the party its highest vote share of 38.82%. The only other district where the party garnered above 30% votes was Palakkad (33.93%), closely followed by Thiruvananthapuram (29.40%) and Alappuzha (29.26%).