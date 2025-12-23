Kerala

Kerala local body poll results: Congress, CPM consolidate position in strongholds

Congress put up its best performance in its traditional strongholds such as Idukki, Ernakulam, and Pathanamthitta, and for the CPM, its bastion Kannur gave the party its highest vote share.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress, that secured the highest vote share of 29.17% in the recently concluded local body election put up its best performance in its traditional strongholds such as Idukki, Ernakulam and Pathanamthitta, going by the district-wise data released by the State Election Commission on Monday.

The party clocked its highest vote share of 38.60% in Idukki followed by 37.34% in Ernakulam and 37.06% in Pathanamthitta. Malappuram, which is the bastion of its ally Muslim League saw the party registering a vote share of 16.81%. Kasaragod was the only other district where the Congress’ vote share fell below 20%.

UDF’s second biggest constituent the Indian Union Muslim League performed well in its stronghold Malappuram where it bagged 35.11% of votes. Its second best performance was in Kasaragod where it polled 17.93% of votes. The party also clocked a vote share of above 15% in Kozhikode.

For the CPM, its bastion Kannur gave the party its highest vote share of 38.82%. The only other district where the party garnered above 30% votes was Palakkad (33.93%), closely followed by Thiruvananthapuram (29.40%) and Alappuzha (29.26%).

The party’s lowest vote share of 17.66% was registered in Kottayam. CPI, the second biggest constituent in the LDF, saw its vote share crossing the two digit mark in Kollam where it garnered 13.68% of the total votes polled. The party also performed well in Idukki where it registered a vote share of 9.09%.

Two factions of the Kerala Congress — the Kerala Congress (M) in the LDF camp and Kerala Congress in the UDF camp secured overall vote shares of 1.62% and 1.33% respectively in the civic polls. The Jose K Mani-led Kerala Congress (M) with 11.92% vote share in Kottayam bettered its rival the PJ Joseph-led Kerala Congress which had to settle at 9%. However, in Idukki, Kerala Congress with 8.21% vote share fared better than the KC(M) at 6.22%.

