Kerala local body poll results: Congress, CPM consolidate position in strongholds

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress, that secured the highest vote share of 29.17% in the recently concluded local body election put up its best performance in its traditional strongholds such as Idukki, Ernakulam and Pathanamthitta, going by the district-wise data released by the State Election Commission on Monday.
The party clocked its highest vote share of 38.60% in Idukki followed by 37.34% in Ernakulam and 37.06% in Pathanamthitta. Malappuram, which is the bastion of its ally Muslim League saw the party registering a vote share of 16.81%. Kasaragod was the only other district where the Congress’ vote share fell below 20%.
UDF’s second biggest constituent the Indian Union Muslim League performed well in its stronghold Malappuram where it bagged 35.11% of votes. Its second best performance was in Kasaragod where it polled 17.93% of votes. The party also clocked a vote share of above 15% in Kozhikode.
For the CPM, its bastion Kannur gave the party its highest vote share of 38.82%. The only other district where the party garnered above 30% votes was Palakkad (33.93%), closely followed by Thiruvananthapuram (29.40%) and Alappuzha (29.26%).
The party’s lowest vote share of 17.66% was registered in Kottayam. CPI, the second biggest constituent in the LDF, saw its vote share crossing the two digit mark in Kollam where it garnered 13.68% of the total votes polled. The party also performed well in Idukki where it registered a vote share of 9.09%.
Two factions of the Kerala Congress — the Kerala Congress (M) in the LDF camp and Kerala Congress in the UDF camp secured overall vote shares of 1.62% and 1.33% respectively in the civic polls. The Jose K Mani-led Kerala Congress (M) with 11.92% vote share in Kottayam bettered its rival the PJ Joseph-led Kerala Congress which had to settle at 9%. However, in Idukki, Kerala Congress with 8.21% vote share fared better than the KC(M) at 6.22%.