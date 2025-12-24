Two more held in lynching case; probe extended across Kerala-TN border

PALAKKAD: Two more persons have been arrested in connection with the lynching of migrant worker Ramnarayan Baghel, 31, at Attappallam in Walayar, taking the total number of accused in custody to seven.

The newly arrested are Vinod Kumar, 54, and Jagadeesh Kumar, 49, both residents of Kizhakke Attappallam. They were taken into custody in a joint operation led by the Crime Branch and the Walayar police.

Police said several suspects in the case are believed to have fled to Tamil Nadu, and efforts are under way to trace and apprehend them. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) indicated that more arrests are likely in the coming days.

The incident occurred on the evening of December 17, when Baghel, a native of Chhattisgarh, was allegedly surrounded by a mob at Attappallam and brutally assaulted after being questioned on suspicion of being a “Bangladeshi.” He sustained severe injuries in the attack and succumbed while undergoing treatment on Wednesday night.

Earlier, police had arrested A Anu, C Prasad, C Murali, K Bibin and Ananthan, all local residents, in connection with the case. The investigation is being led by a Special Investigation Team under the supervision of Crime Branch DySP P M Gopakumar.