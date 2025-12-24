Two more held in lynching case; probe extended across Kerala-TN border

PALAKKAD: Two more persons have been arrested in connection with the lynching of migrant worker Ramnarayan Baghel, 31, at Attappallam in Walayar, taking the total number of accused in custody to seven.
The newly arrested are Vinod Kumar, 54, and Jagadeesh Kumar, 49, both residents of Kizhakke Attappallam. They were taken into custody in a joint operation led by the Crime Branch and the Walayar police.
Police said several suspects in the case are believed to have fled to Tamil Nadu, and efforts are under way to trace and apprehend them. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) indicated that more arrests are likely in the coming days.
The incident occurred on the evening of December 17, when Baghel, a native of Chhattisgarh, was allegedly surrounded by a mob at Attappallam and brutally assaulted after being questioned on suspicion of being a “Bangladeshi.” He sustained severe injuries in the attack and succumbed while undergoing treatment on Wednesday night.
Earlier, police had arrested A Anu, C Prasad, C Murali, K Bibin and Ananthan, all local residents, in connection with the case. The investigation is being led by a Special Investigation Team under the supervision of Crime Branch DySP P M Gopakumar.
Investigators said the delay in making arrests during the initial days may have enabled several accused to escape. A coordinated search is now being extended to Tamil Nadu to track down the remaining suspects. The inability to secure more video footage of the assault has also emerged as a major setback in the probe, with police suspecting that mobile phones used to record the incident may have been destroyed.
Meanwhile, Baghel’s body was flown to his native village in Chhattisgarh for last rites. It is learnt that the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has demanded Kerala government stringent action against those responsible for the lynching and ensure exemplary punishment. The Chhattisgarh government has announced an ex gratia payment of `5 lakh to Baghel’s family.
Ramnarayan Baghel belonged to the Satnami Samaj, a Scheduled Caste community with a significant population in Chhattisgarh. He is survived by his ailing mother, wife, and two minor sons aged 10 and nine.