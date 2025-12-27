IUML pushes hard for 30 seats in upcoming Kerala state assembly elections

MALAPPURAM: With the assembly elections approaching, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has mounted an aggressive pitch for a larger share of seats within the UDF, setting its sights on around 30 constituencies — five more than the 25 the party contested in 2021.

The Muslim League’s renewed ambition is no longer confined to its traditional Malabar strongholds; it is now pressing for a strategic expansion into southern Kerala, signalling a decisive shift in its electoral calculus.

At the core of IUML’s demand is its performance in the recent local body elections. Party leaders argue that improved seat and vote shares — especially in southern districts — have strengthened their bargaining position. The League is seeking winnable seats in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha, regions where its presence was once marginal but is now electorally relevant.

“We recorded an 80% winning rate in the local body polls and performed strongly in southern Kerala as well. Seeking more seats in the UDF is our right,” said IUML state general secretary P M A Salam.

He said seat-sharing talks are expected to conclude by January 15 and that the party anticipates a positive response when it places its demands before the UDF leadership.

Stressing the party deserves more seats, a senior IUML leader said the party was promised 27 seats in 2021.

“However, due to last-minute adjustments within the UDF, we were able to contest only 25 seats, of which we won 15—just six fewer than the Congress. In the 2025 LSG polls, we secured 3,203 seats, finishing third among parties in Kerala. Therefore, we deserve to contest at least 30 seats,” the leader said.