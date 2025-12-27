IUML pushes hard for 30 seats in upcoming Kerala state assembly elections

MALAPPURAM: With the assembly elections approaching, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has mounted an aggressive pitch for a larger share of seats within the UDF, setting its sights on around 30 constituencies — five more than the 25 the party contested in 2021.
The Muslim League’s renewed ambition is no longer confined to its traditional Malabar strongholds; it is now pressing for a strategic expansion into southern Kerala, signalling a decisive shift in its electoral calculus.
At the core of IUML’s demand is its performance in the recent local body elections. Party leaders argue that improved seat and vote shares — especially in southern districts — have strengthened their bargaining position. The League is seeking winnable seats in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha, regions where its presence was once marginal but is now electorally relevant.
“We recorded an 80% winning rate in the local body polls and performed strongly in southern Kerala as well. Seeking more seats in the UDF is our right,” said IUML state general secretary P M A Salam.
He said seat-sharing talks are expected to conclude by January 15 and that the party anticipates a positive response when it places its demands before the UDF leadership.
Stressing the party deserves more seats, a senior IUML leader said the party was promised 27 seats in 2021.
“However, due to last-minute adjustments within the UDF, we were able to contest only 25 seats, of which we won 15—just six fewer than the Congress. In the 2025 LSG polls, we secured 3,203 seats, finishing third among parties in Kerala. Therefore, we deserve to contest at least 30 seats,” the leader said.
league likely to strictly enforce three-term policy
In the south, Kollam has emerged as a key testing ground for the party. Despite an ongoing rift with ally RSP, the IUML is eyeing Eravipuram, invoking the memory of its 1991 victory when senior leader P K K Bava defeated the RSP while it was part of the LDF, according to sources. They said the IUML no longer wishes to contest from Punalur, where it failed miserably for the last two terms.
Salam, meanwhile, dismissed reports of a possible seat swap with the Congress involving Guruvayur. “Some leaders aspiring to contest from Guruvayur, with the help of certain media, are creating such stories. We are not bothered about it,” he said. However, internal party deliberations suggest a more intricate reshuffle is under way. IUML sources indicate a strong possibility that the party will contest from Pattambi, while firmly rejecting speculation that Muslim Youth League president K M Shaji could be fielded from Kasaragod.
“There is no chance Shaji will be considered from Kasaragod. He may be given Koduvally if M K Muneer opts to contest from Kozhikode South,” a senior leader said. The party is also considering ceding Thiruvambady to the Congress to facilitate Malappuram DCC president V S Joy’s candidature, while pushing for Trinamool Congress leader P V Anvar as the UDF candidate in Beypore.
The IUML is also expected to strictly enforce its three-term policy with few exceptions for the senior leaders — potentially sidelining several sitting MLAs and opening the door for a generational shift. Youth League leaders such as P K Firoz, P M Sadiq Ali and P K Nawas are said to be in contention. Reflecting trends from the local body elections, the leadership is also weighing the option of fielding two or more women candidates.
With prominent women Youth League leaders, including Najma Thabsheera and Fathima Thahiliya, already elected to local bodies, the Vanitha League may emerge as the primary beneficiary.
The Congress, meanwhile, is signalling resistance. A senior Congress leader, said the IUML’s expectations may be scaled down. “We expect the League to ask for 30 seats, but we can offer only 27 or 28 at most. Giving them more winnable seats in the south would mean sacrificing the seats currently held by sitting Congress MLAs. Their best chance is to secure two or three additional seats in Malabar,” he said.
Adding to the strain is IUML’s deep dissatisfaction over its representation in the governing bodies of local self-governments in southern Kerala. League leaders say they had anticipated at least 35 chairperson or vice-chairperson posts in the region, but not even half that number materialised. The party is particularly aggrieved over te Congress’s refusal to concede deputy mayor posts in Kochi and Kollam, despite IUML support being crucial in several civic bodies.