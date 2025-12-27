Kerala’s NR bank deposits race past Rs 3 trillion

KOCHI: Kerala’s banking sector has raced past a historic landmark. For the first time, non-resident (NR) deposits in banks in the state crossed the Rs 3-trillion mark — a symbolic threshold that underscores the state’s deep economic umbilical link with its global diaspora.

As on September 30, 2025, NR deposits stood at Rs 3,03,464.57 crore, up from Rs 2,86,987.21 crore three months earlier — an increase of Rs 16,476.79 crore, or 5.75%, in a single quarter. The rebound is particularly striking because the April-June quarter had seen a rare dip, when deposits slipped 2.31%, or Rs 6,634.92 crore — the first decline in several quarters. The long-term trajectory, however, has been one of steady ascent. Kerala reached its first trillion in March 2015, before doubling it by March 2020. It took another five years to vault past Rs 3 trillion.

At the heart of this surge lies a mix of sentiment, economics, and strategy, according to banking industry officials. A weaker rupee, attractive deposit rates, and renewed post-pandemic remittance momentum have strengthened inflows, they said.

“Historically, a weakening rupee relative to the USD has resulted in increased inflows into NRE accounts. This year’s inflows have followed this established trend,” said Joy P V, EVP & country head - retail liability & fee products of Federal Bank.