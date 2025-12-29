Congress wades into CPI(M)–BJP spat over MLA office space in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A dispute over an office space between a ruling CPI (M) MLA and a newly elected BJP councillor took a fresh turn on Monday with the Congress party wading into the stand-off, suggesting that the legislator should move to the MLA hostel for the remainder of the Assembly term.

In a Facebook post, former Congress MLA and now a councillor, K S Sabarinathan, said the issue of MLA’s office functioning in the Corporation office at the Sasthamangalam ward should be examined by the civic body.

It is the civic body that should examine the existing agreement between the MLA and the Corporation and take a decision about the rent, he said.

He pointed out that most legislators in Kerala utilise private rentals within their respective constituencies.