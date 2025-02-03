George Kurian’s remark on Kerala’s ‘backwardness’ kicks up controversy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister George Kurian has stirred up a hornet’s nest with his remark that the state should declare itself as backward if it wants more funds from the Centre. The union minister’s remark, that came in the backdrop of complaints from the state of dwindling allocation by the Union government, evoked condemnation from both the ruling LDF and the Opposition UDF, even as the BJP firmly backed him.

Kurian had said that if Kerala announces that it is backward and is behind other states in terms of education, infrastructure, and social welfare, the Finance Commission will examine it and give a report to the Centre. He said the Centre does not decide on allocations to states on its own but on the basis of the Commission’s report. Ministers P A Mohamed Riyas and K Rajan flayed Kurian for his remarks.

“The union minister’s remarks have come at a time when the Union budget is seen as one that has totally neglected Kerala. While some in the BJP were reluctant to admit it, Kurian openly did it,” Riyas said. “His words are not befitting an elected representative in a democratic country. It will only serve to erode people’s beliefs in the Constitutional principle of federalism,” Rajan said.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan demanded an apology from Kurian for ‘insulting’ the state. “The union minister should apologise to the state. The BJP leaders and Union Minister Suresh Gopi should clarify if they also endorse Kurian’s remarks,” Satheesan said.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan said the minister’s statement was a reflection of the BJP’s intention to see Kerala as backward and poor. The partys’ youth wing DYFI announced that it will launch major protests against the minister.

Meanwhile, the BJP has rallied behind the union minister and said it exposed the claims of Kerala being number one in many aspects. “It has now become clear that the state has failed in conveying to the Centre its backwardness in many sectors,” BJP state president K Surendran said.