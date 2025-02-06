CSR fund scam to surpass Rs 1,000 crore in Kerala

KOCHI/KANNUR: The Police team probing the fake corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund scam has widened the net amid complaints that the victims did not receive two-wheelers at half the market price despite making payments. The police estimate that the fraud committed by Anandhu Krishnan, a 26-year-old Thodupuzha resident who was arrested for promising scooters and home appliances at half their price under CSR funds, could surpass Rs 1,000 crore.

While around 500 complaints were received from the Muvattupuzha region alone as of Wednesday, the Kannur Town Police have registered a case against Congress leader Laly Vincent in connection with the scheme. The scam was run under the guise of an NGO ‘Muvattupuzha Socio-Economic Development Society’. Laly has been named as the seventh accused in the case.

A total of 10 cases have been registered with the Ernakulam Rural police against the suspect, as of Wednesday. The authorities revealed that Anandhu had a particular interest in maintaining close relationships with leaders of all political parties and often showcased these connections publicly to gain credibility.

Ernakulam Rural Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena said, “The suspect’s bank accounts have been frozen, and at the time of freezing, they had approximately Rs 4 to 5 crore.”

In Kannur, the case was filed based on a complaint by the society’s Kannur block secretary P Mohanan, who alleged that Laly frequently visited Kannur with its MD Anandhu for various “dealings”. He also claimed that Laly attended the society’s meetings alongside Anandhu.

Meanwhile, Kannur City Police Commissioner P Nithin Raj said that around 500 complaints have been lodged within the city limits alone. “So far, 494 cases have been registered in Kannur town, with an estimated `8 crore defrauded by the society. We anticipate more complaints,” he said.

Nithin Raj said that while the Society’s promoters are listed as accused, many local-level promoters are also victims. “Our investigation has revealed that Laly was the society’s legal adviser and had previously represented it in legal matters,” the officer said.