CSR scam: Kerala HC restrains police from arresting Congress leader Laly Vincent

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the police not to arrest till February 17, Congress leader Laly Vincent, seventh accused in a case relating to the CSR fund scam where crores were swindled by prime accused Anandhu Krishnan, who promised two-wheelers (scooters) to women at half the market price.

When the anticipatory bail plea came up for hearing, Justice P V Kunhikrishnan orally observed “It’s a serious case, anyway don’t arrest. I am told that about `50 lakh was credited to her account.”

The prosecution alleged that the first accused Anandhu Krishnan collected amounts from different persons promising that the NGO would provide two-wheelers for a subsidised price by arranging a balance amount from CSR funds of various companies and failed to provide the two-wheelers or return the amount collected.

Laly Vincent submitted that she is a lawyer and she used to advise clients and the petitioner also advised Anandhu Krishnan, in his civil matters and for preparing contracts between the companies.

She was implicated in the case without any basis. She acted only in the capacity of a legal advisor of the first accused. The police are trying to tarnish her image owing to several political reasons, stated the petitioner.