THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former finance minister T M Thomas Isaac, a vocal champion of the no-revenue model of KIIFB, took a U-turn on Thursday and backed the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board’s plan to collect toll on roads funded by it. “Toll is part of an alternative plan to counter the Union government’s attempts to destroy KIIFB,” he told reporters.

As the finance minister in the first Pinarayi government, Isaac had told the state assembly that the government had no plans to collect toll or user fee for KIIFB- funded roads. On whether it was a shift from the CPM’s earlier stance against toll, he said it was a need of the changed times. He blamed the BJP government at the Centre for creating such a situation, with the support of the Opposition UDF in Kerala.

“KIIFB’s original model did not intend to collect toll or any other charge. Yet, the UDF had opposed it then. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said that the loan availed by KIIFB was as good as government borrowing. In 2019, the CAG echoed this argument and the UDF was in full agreement,” Isaac said.

“If not toll, what is your alternative to source funds for KIIFB? KIIFB has undertaken 1,140 infrastructure projects worth Rs 67,437 crore. In addition, it has pooled in Rs 20,000 crore for land acquisition for different development projects, including drinking water, roads, bridges, power lines, overbridges, seawalls and forest fencing. People want these projects. The UDF should propose an alternative to KIIFB,” he said.